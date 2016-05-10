VnExpress International
Obama plans to enjoy Vietnamese iced coffee, be back with family for Vietnamese feast

U.S. President Barack Obama hopes he will return to Vietnam with his family after he leaves office, the President said at a press conference on ...

Obama weighs historic decision on whether to lift Vietnam arms ban

President Barack Obama is considering whether to lift the three-decade-old U.S. arms embargo on Vietnam, U.S. ...
 
