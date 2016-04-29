The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
lending rate
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Big banks slash loan rates to help fishermen amid mass fish deaths
Several banks have taken measures to support fishermen along central coastal areas following mass fish deaths.
Vietnamese enterprises hit bank loan barriers
High rates and difficulties in loan access are the most typical problems that Vietnamese enterprises are facing, ...
Vietnam banks slash loan rates to boost domestic business
Commercial banks have trimmed lending rates for businesses, putting a cap of 10 percent rate on medium and long-term loans, after the Prime Minister promised the business ...
April 29, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter