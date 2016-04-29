VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag lending rate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Big banks slash loan rates to help fishermen amid mass fish deaths

Several banks have taken measures to support fishermen along central coastal areas following mass fish deaths.

Vietnamese enterprises hit bank loan barriers

High rates and difficulties in loan access are the most typical problems that Vietnamese enterprises are facing, ...

Vietnam banks slash loan rates to boost domestic business

Commercial banks have trimmed lending rates for businesses, putting a cap of 10 percent rate on medium and long-term loans, after the Prime Minister promised the business ...
April 29, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
 
go to top