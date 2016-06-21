VnExpress International
Lee&Man
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Chinese $1.2-billion paper plant under inspection

Vietnam’s Natural Resources and Environment has decided to inspect a Chinese paper manufacturing plant in the southern province of Hau Giang ...

Vietnam seafood association says Chinese plant threatens to "kill" Mekong river

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has just sent an urgent dispatch to the Prime Minister ...
 
