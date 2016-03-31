The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to reelect top leaders in July
Vietnam's National Assembly will reelect a number of leadership titles, including state president and prime minister in July after the country holds ...
Former governor of State Bank assumes new Party position
Former State Bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh was appointed chair of the Central Committee’s Economic Commission on ...
The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet
The National Assembly today approved 21 government members proposed by new PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
April 09, 2016 | 11:54 am GMT+7
National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today
National Assembly, the highest legislative body of Vietnam, will complete the transition to the new government today by approving 21 new officials of the cabinet put forward by ...
April 09, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated 21 officials for his new cabinet today, including three deputy prime ministers, 15 ministers and three senior officials.
April 08, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down
Vietnam’s highest lawmaking body, the National Assembly, on Friday afternoon gave approval for two deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers to leave their posts following proposals ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to relieve two deputy prime ministers, several ministers of duties
Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Friday asked the National Assembly to allow two deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers and senior officials, including the ...
April 08, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Truong Tan Sang steps down as Vietnamese President
Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang stepped down today after the National Assembly passed a resolution allowing him to formally end his presidential term.
March 31, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
