Tag Le Trong Tan
Red or blue? Hanoi's advertising billboards and a most curios case of urban planning

Talking about Hanoi is talking about the organized chaos that makes the city stand out: the traffic, the billboards, the alleys and the people. An ...

Another Hanoi street to be hit with strict billboard code

Hanoi plans to make all billboards and signposts on Thai Thinh Street in Dong Da District follow a uniform design ...
 
