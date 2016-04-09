VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Le Minh Hung
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese central bank determined to keep bad debt ratio below 3 pct

The State Bank of Vietnam on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to keep the bad debt ratio at less than 3 percent of outstanding loans in 2016.

Central bank faces uphill battle to lower lending interest rates

The governor of the State Bank of Vietnam promised to reduce the lending interest rate by one percent this year ...

Vietnam has the youngest ever state bank governor

Le Minh Hung, 46, is officially the youngest Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in history, after his appointment on April 9.
April 09, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
 
go to top