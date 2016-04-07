The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam urges tough action against cyber attacks
The country wants to join the global fight against cyber-terrorism.
Vietnam responds after Chinese minister calls for 'people’s war' at sea
The two countries continue to trade diplomatic barbs over the flashpoint South China Sea.
Vietnam condems Chinese unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh has voiced strong protest over China's fishing ban in the East Sea.
May 17, 2016 | 09:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam welcomes U.S.-Philippines joint patrols in East Sea
Vietnam welcomes efforts by any party that help maintain peace and security in the East Sea, foreign ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said on Thursday while responding to a question ...
April 21, 2016 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam demands China remove oil rig from overlapping area; protests lighthouse
Vietnam has demanded China withdraw an oil rig from an overlapping area in the East Sea, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Le Hai Binh said in a statement on Thursday while ...
April 07, 2016 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter