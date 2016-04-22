VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag lawsuit
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Man sues Ford Vietnam for refusing to recognize gearbox problem

His car kept slipping out of gear, but a Ford garage blamed it on him and demanded payment for the repair work.

Top Vietnamese taxi company sues Grab for $1.84 mln in losses

The ride-hailing firm says that if Vinasun wants compensation, it should file a suit against the Ministry of ...

Vietnamese lawyers file lawsuit against Apple over slowing iPhones

Litigants claim that Apple’s software has intentionally forced customers to replace batteries or buy new phones.
February 03, 2018 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Starbucks wins dismissal in US of underfilled latte lawsuit

Starbucks was accused of  overcharging customers by underfilling lattes and mochas to reduce milk costs.
January 08, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7

Dutch businessman sues Vietnam gov't for $1.25 billion in decades-long dispute

The former Vietnamese national claims he was wrongfully convicted of bribery and land management violations.
August 31, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7

Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit

Swift was awarded the nominal $1 in damages she had asked for.
August 15, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7

Taylor Swift's trial lawyer accuses Denver DJ of seeking money, fame

Swift, 27, has said that David Mueller, 55, fondled her four years ago during a photo shoot before a concert in Denver.
August 09, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

Clooney vows to sue French magazine over twins' photos

George Clooney on Friday said he would take legal action against a French magazine that published the first photos of his newborn twins.
July 29, 2017 | 09:11 am GMT+7

Leonardo DiCaprio is ordered deposed over "Wolf of Wall Street"

A federal judge has ordered actor Leonardo DiCaprio to be deposed in a defamation lawsuit brought by a former Stratton Oakmont executive over his alleged depiction in the 2013 ...
June 18, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Facebook loses first round in suit over storing biometric data

Facebook Inc lost the first round in a court fight against some of its users who sued the social networking company, alleging it "unlawfully" collected and stored users' biometric ...
May 06, 2016 | 03:02 pm GMT+7

Prisoner of the Century: “The court is playing with me by asking for receipts of damage”

Huynh Van Nen was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999 and spent nearly 17 years in prison before his acquittal last year. On April 11, he and his family filed a lawsuit asking ...
April 22, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
 
go to top