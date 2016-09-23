VnExpress International
Pedestrians to face jail time in Vietnam for causing deadly accidents

Traffic accidents kill on average one person every hour, but pedestrians are hardly ever blamed for these deadly ...

Vietnamese workers could earn $13,000 per year at special economic zones: official

Tax and other incentives in the zones are expected to bring ‘unimaginable’ breakthroughs.
October 28, 2017 | 01:28 pm GMT+7

Vietnam scraps life sentence for bribery, property embezzlement

The crimes will be punishable by up to 20 years in jail when the new law takes effect in 2018.
October 26, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7

Opinion divided as new bill asks Vietnamese lawyers to break client privilege in serious cases

Lawyers are worried their profession will disappear, but lawmakers say they are bound by their duty as citizens.
May 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam lawmakers begin month-long session in Hanoi

Nearly 500 legislators are expected to pass 13 laws as recent personnel changes cast clouds on the biannual meeting.
May 22, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7

Vietnam ministry asks for more time to revise bill on associations

Legislators discussed the bill on Tuesday and suggested a number of changes.
October 26, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to scrap controversial online business rule

The rule has shocked the startup community.
October 03, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7

DNA tests confirm father in Vietnam's shocking deathrow pregnancy case

The inmate is believed to impregnate herself  with semen sold to her in a plastic bag.
September 23, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7
 
