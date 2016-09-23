The most read Vietnamese newspaper
We still portray transgender people as flirty and bitchy in films. Time for a retake
It takes bravery to build a main transgender character on screen, but the stereotypes linger.
Pedestrians to face jail time in Vietnam for causing deadly accidents
Traffic accidents kill on average one person every hour, but pedestrians are hardly ever blamed for these deadly ...
Vietnamese workers could earn $13,000 per year at special economic zones: official
Tax and other incentives in the zones are expected to bring ‘unimaginable’ breakthroughs.
October 28, 2017 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scraps life sentence for bribery, property embezzlement
The crimes will be punishable by up to 20 years in jail when the new law takes effect in 2018.
October 26, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Opinion divided as new bill asks Vietnamese lawyers to break client privilege in serious cases
Lawyers are worried their profession will disappear, but lawmakers say they are bound by their duty as citizens.
May 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam lawmakers begin month-long session in Hanoi
Nearly 500 legislators are expected to pass 13 laws as recent personnel changes cast clouds on the biannual meeting.
May 22, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam ministry asks for more time to revise bill on associations
Legislators discussed the bill on Tuesday and suggested a number of changes.
October 26, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to scrap controversial online business rule
The rule has shocked the startup community.
October 03, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
DNA tests confirm father in Vietnam's shocking deathrow pregnancy case
The inmate is believed to impregnate herself with semen sold to her in a plastic bag.
September 23, 2016 | 11:21 am GMT+7