VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag lawmakers
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi court stops former lawmaker from testifying about paying bribe for parliamentary seat

The defendant asked to speak twice, but the court said the matter is under investigation and should be addressed at a separate trial.

Former Vietnamese lawmaker stands trial for housing fraud

Her company is accused of swindling nearly $17 million out of prospective homebuyers.
 
go to top