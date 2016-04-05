The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam opens first regular media briefings on human rights
The Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday officially launched a communication initiative to allow the media to access information on ...
National Assembly approves amended Law on Press
Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Press that include new provisions on source ...
