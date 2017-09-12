The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Latin America
Latin America’s premium coffee growers branch out to cheaper robusta beans
The shift would bring supplies closer to North American coffee makers, compared to major robusta markets like Vietnam and Brazil.
China invites Latin America to take part in One Belt, One Road
The agreement is part of an evolving and more aggressive Chinese foreign policy in Latin America as the United ...
Climate change threatens Latin America coffee producers
The largest production losses are expected in Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
September 12, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
