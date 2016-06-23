VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag laser beams
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Laser beams threaten Vietnam Airlines planes again

This time, a plane at Vinh Airport in central Vietnam was targeted. 

Vietnam considers jail time for culprits behind airplane 'lasering'

Aviation authority wants to throw the book at people who jeopardize flights just for fun.

PM orders investigation into "lasering" of airplanes at Hanoi airport

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an urgent investigation into so-called lasering of airplanes at Noi Bai International Airport that has been going on since ...
June 26, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7

Youngsters suspected of "lasering" airplanes at Vietnam airport

Security experts and airport authorities agree that the culprits behind several cases of laser beams being projected onto airplanes are probably down to local youngsters, rather ...
June 23, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
 
go to top