laser beams
Laser beams threaten Vietnam Airlines planes again
This time, a plane at Vinh Airport in central Vietnam was targeted.
Vietnam considers jail time for culprits behind airplane 'lasering'
Aviation authority wants to throw the book at people who jeopardize flights just for fun.
PM orders investigation into "lasering" of airplanes at Hanoi airport
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an urgent investigation into so-called lasering of airplanes at Noi Bai International Airport that has been going on since ...
June 26, 2016 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Youngsters suspected of "lasering" airplanes at Vietnam airport
Security experts and airport authorities agree that the culprits behind several cases of laser beams being projected onto airplanes are probably down to local youngsters, rather ...
June 23, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
