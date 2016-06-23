VnExpress International
laser beam
Laser beams continue to threaten Vietnam’s aviation safety

After Hanoi, incidents of ground-based lasers targeting aircraft have plagued Saigon's airport.

Laser beams threaten planes at Vietnam's international airport

The National Committee of Civil Aviation Security has found four cases in which airplanes at Noi Bai International ...
 
