Tag
Lao Cai
A touch of heaven: chasing clouds on Vietnam’s roof
Hop on a motorbike and take a trip into the surreal world of Vietnam's northern mountains.
Lao Cai-Hanoi train derails entering station
The line remains open, but police are investigating the incident.
Brief hailstorms take northern Vietnam by surprise
A resident in Hanoi's outskirt district says it has been 15 years since he saw such big hailstones.
April 22, 2017 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese human trafficker shot dead in Chinese police raid
The 24-year-old man was said to have 'fiercely resisted' arrest, forcing Chinese police to kill him on the spot.
April 07, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7
Police find passenger bus packed with explosives in northern Vietnam
The bus driver said he was hired for VND8 million ($350) to deliver the explosives to Lao Cai Province.
April 07, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Two-month-old baby rescued from kidnappers in northern Vietnam
The kidnappers were trying to sell the baby girl to buyers in China.
April 05, 2017 | 08:58 pm GMT+7
Police arrest meth smugglers carring 4,000 pills in northern Vietnam
The two were caught red-handed trying to sell the pills to a dealer at a local motel.
April 02, 2017 | 05:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese youngsters go crazy over flowery photography sets
Pretty flowers and pretty girls can be found posing in the fields of northern Vietnam.
October 26, 2016 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam runs 100km Ultra Marathon (and likes it)
Paths once beaten solely by hill tribes and cattle get new use from urbanites eschewing treadmills and tracks.
October 09, 2016 | 07:07 am GMT+7
Multiple-murder suspect nabbed in northern Vietnam after month on the run
Police say the suspect has confessed to beating a woman to death and drowning three children.
September 05, 2016 | 11:41 am GMT+7
Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police
A police notice that said 16 locals have been killed for organs by Chinese groundless.
August 12, 2016 | 06:46 am GMT+7
Four family members brutally murdered in northern Vietnam
The culprit remains at large somewhere in the mountains near the Chinese border.
August 11, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam, cut off access to popular resort town
Four people have been confirmed dead in the worst flooding to hit Lao Cai Province since 2008.
August 05, 2016 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Endangered birds make surprise touchdown in Lao Cai
Over the past week, locals in Bat Xat District in the mountainous province of Lao Cai have witnessed an unprecedented number of strange birds flocking to the area.
May 31, 2016 | 05:18 pm GMT+7
New railroad proposed to connect Vietnam and China
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is conducting research on an inter-Asia railroad connecting Lao Cai, Hanoi and Hai Phong to southwest China.
April 27, 2016 | 05:21 pm GMT+7
