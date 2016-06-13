VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag lanterns
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Artisans add the magic touch as Saigon gears up for full moon party

This 50-year-old craft village is scrambling to finish the multicolored lanterns that will light up the festival.

Glass paper lanterns 'reborn' in Saigon

Rumor has it that Chinese toys contain carcinogens, prompting a neighborhood to revive a 50-year-old handicraft.

Hoi An, an ancient outpost turned Instagram heaven

The ancient city of Hoi An says it best with its serene beauty and gastronomy that drives many here and keeps others coming back for more.
June 13, 2016 | 09:48 pm GMT+7
 
go to top