Artisans add the magic touch as Saigon gears up for full moon party
This 50-year-old craft village is scrambling to finish the multicolored lanterns that will light up the festival.
Glass paper lanterns 'reborn' in Saigon
Rumor has it that Chinese toys contain carcinogens, prompting a neighborhood to revive a 50-year-old handicraft.
Hoi An, an ancient outpost turned Instagram heaven
The ancient city of Hoi An says it best with its serene beauty and gastronomy that drives many here and keeps others coming back for more.
June 13, 2016
