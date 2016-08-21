VnExpress International
Endangered langurs safe for now after resort project put on hold in central Vietnam

The controversial project on Da Nang's Son Tra Peninsula could threaten the country's largest population of red-shanked douc langurs.

World’s second largest population of rare langurs discovered in Vietnam

Poaching threatens to wipe out the species.

Two endangered primates rescued in Vietnam

Both of them are listed in the red books of Vietnam and the world.
