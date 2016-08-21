The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Endangered langurs safe for now after resort project put on hold in central Vietnam
The controversial project on Da Nang's Son Tra Peninsula could threaten the country's largest population of red-shanked douc langurs.
World’s second largest population of rare langurs discovered in Vietnam
Poaching threatens to wipe out the species.
Two endangered primates rescued in Vietnam
Both of them are listed in the red books of Vietnam and the world.
August 22, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
