Myanmar laying landmines near Bangladesh border: Govt sources in Dhaka

The landmines maybe Burmese government's latest move to deter return of Rohingya Muslims. 

Decades after the war, most of rural Vietnam still sits on ticking bombs

A new study has found that many rural areas are contaminated with unexploded bombs.
 
