The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
land use
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?
Agriculture, forestry and other land uses together account for nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.
Vietnam's lawmakers give Ho Chi Minh City more power to lead development race
The city will be able to make its own mind up over investment decisions for at least five years.
Foul play? Journalist arrested, investigated for blackmailing government official in northern Vietnam
When top officials build lavish villa complexes, questions are going to be asked.
June 28, 2017 | 10:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to inspect land use at 60 state-run firms over suspicions of legal violations
The companies leased land to private companies and real estate projects, but the finance ministry said this had cost the state budget.
May 10, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7