Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?

Agriculture, forestry and other land uses together account for nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. 

Vietnam's lawmakers give Ho Chi Minh City more power to lead development race

The city will be able to make its own mind up over investment decisions for at least five years.

Foul play? Journalist arrested, investigated for blackmailing government official in northern Vietnam

When top officials build lavish villa complexes, questions are going to be asked.
June 28, 2017 | 10:10 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to inspect land use at 60 state-run firms over suspicions of legal violations

The companies leased land to private companies and real estate projects, but the finance ministry said this had cost the state budget.
May 10, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
 
