Tag
land management
Police search house of Da Nang's tycoon linked to land management violations
Questions over his involvement in land issues in the central city were first raised in 2013 and resurfaced this year.
Vietnamese official fired for land-use violations
Pham Sy Quy has been fired as the director of Yen Bai Province's environment department.
Vietnamese official faces the music for abusing land-use laws
The massive complex he and his wife built on farmland, plus the huge loans he failed to declare, have the wolves at the door of his villa.
October 23, 2017 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Foul play? Journalist arrested, investigated for blackmailing government official in northern Vietnam
When top officials build lavish villa complexes, questions are going to be asked.
June 28, 2017 | 10:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese official with massive villa probed for suspected land mismanagement
There have been allegations that his villa complex in northern Vietnam is built on forest land.
June 10, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7