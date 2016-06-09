VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag lake
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

A day around the lakes of Hanoi

In a hyperactive and jammed city, the lakes are places to meet, do sport, meditate, swim or simply enjoy life.

Da Lat’s 'lonely' tree offers shelter for the night

Fancy spending the night with a tree?

Workers pull six tons of dead fish out of fetid Hanoi lake

Thousands of dead fish floated to the surface of Hoang Cau Lake in Dong Da District, Hanoi on June 8, forcing a massive clean-up operation to be launched.
June 09, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
 
go to top