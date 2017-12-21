The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow the flowers: On the hunt with nomadic beekeepers in Vietnam
Vietnamese beekeepers and their charges chase blossoms all over the country in the search for a sweet natural haul.
Vietnamese workers abandoned by S. Korean employer promised new jobs
15 companies have agreed to take in the unfortunate workers after their employer disappeared without paying them ...
Vietnamese province forks out salaries to workers abandoned by S Korean employer
The company's director has reportedly left Vietnam, hanging hundreds of employees out to dry before the Tet holiday.
February 11, 2018 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown
The group said they were on their way home for Tet after they were discovered crammed in the back of a van.
February 06, 2018 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s garment workers dangling on a thread at bottom of income divide: Oxfam
‘One pair of shoes that we make is valued more than our whole month’s salary.’
January 22, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Grab, Uber drivers protest in Hanoi after ride-hailing firms jack up commission
Drivers worry that the new commision could cost them their vehicles, which they had bought using borrowed money.
January 15, 2018 | 05:51 pm GMT+7
600 workers go on strike in Saigon after S Korean director disappears owing wages
The company owes nearly $1.35 million in wages and social insurance contributions, according to sources.
January 12, 2018 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Despite 2nd fastest wage bump in Asia, Vietnamese workers barely make ends meet
Overtime is the only way some workers can afford to eat.
January 06, 2018 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's productivity lags behind Laos
The productivity gap between Vietnam and its neighbors is widening due to outdated technology and a low-skilled workforce.
December 29, 2017 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese businesses balk at raising minimum wage every year: commerce chamber
Businesses claim that rapidly rising minimum wages have been causing them difficulties.
December 27, 2017 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
6 Vietnamese workers arrested for illegal logging in Taiwan
The group is accused of breaking their registered work contracts and cutting down protected trees to sell to criminal organizations.
December 21, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam's PM signs off on lowest ever minimum-wage bump
The lowest nominal wage increase in 11 years is unlikely to help workers sustain their basic needs, the labor confederation has warned.
December 11, 2017 | 09:26 pm GMT+7
Samsung dismisses labor abuse claims in Vietnam
Samsung said a sample size of 45 female workers is insufficient to conclude its workers suffer from health problems like fatigue, dizziness and miscarriages.
November 26, 2017 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Vietnamese backpackers, students getting ripped off for casual labor in Australia: survey
From fruit pickers to dish washers, most workers know they are earning way below the minimum wage.
November 21, 2017 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Saigon will need 70,000 new employees by year-end: report
Workers will be needed most in the retail sector as businesses rush to cope with the year-end shopping spree.
October 18, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
