VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag labor force
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The ones that got away: Da Nang struggles to lure back sponsored students

The city has sued 15 scholarship recipients who refused to come home.

Retirement could be a long way off for aging Vietnamese workers

Lawmakers are set to debate a new proposal to lift the retirement age in Vietnam.

Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement

The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.
September 07, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's unemployment rate rises to 2.3 pct in Q2

Advanced degrees don't guarantee Vietnam's young people long-term employment.
August 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top