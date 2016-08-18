The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
labor force
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
The ones that got away: Da Nang struggles to lure back sponsored students
The city has sued 15 scholarship recipients who refused to come home.
Retirement could be a long way off for aging Vietnamese workers
Lawmakers are set to debate a new proposal to lift the retirement age in Vietnam.
Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement
The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.
September 07, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's unemployment rate rises to 2.3 pct in Q2
Advanced degrees don't guarantee Vietnam's young people long-term employment.
August 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7