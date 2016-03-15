The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Turkish forces and rebel allies take Afrin town center from Kurds
The fight for Afrin has opened a new front in Syria's multi-sided civil war and highlighted the ever greater role of foreign powers in the ...
Syrian Kurdish official: deal for Syrian army to enter Afrin
The agreement underscores the increasingly tangled situation in northern Syria.
Turkey, US to 'work together' in Syria after crisis
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides would set up working groups to solve key issues that have bedevilled relations.
February 17, 2018 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Turkey's Erdogan says military operation to make big sweep east across Syria
Turkish forces will push towards the town of Manbij, potentially putting them in confrontation with U.S. troops deployed there.
January 27, 2018 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote
Final results released on Wednesday showed nearly 93 percent in favor of independence, and 7.3 percent against.
September 28, 2017 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq kill 45 Kurdish militants – army
Air strikes by 11 Turkish warplanes in northern Iraq on Monday are believed to have killed 45 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Turkish armed forces said in a statement on ...
March 15, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
