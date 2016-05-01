VnExpress International
Tag Korean-Vietnamese Peace Foundation
Artists cast statues to apologize for S. Korea’s war atrocities in Vietnam

“Vietnam Pieta” statues have been created to call on South Korean government to take responsibility for atrocities during Vietnam - American War.
 
