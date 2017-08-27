VnExpress International
IS claims Brussels knife attack on soldiers

Europe is on high alert following a string of deadly assaults over the past two years.

Hanoi chief district procurator stabbed in office

It is not clear if the justice man hurt himself or was attacked.
 
