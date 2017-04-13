The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
Vietnamese, Indonesian suspects in Kim murder fear 'trial by ambush,' lawyer says
Siti Aishah and Doan Thi Huong face the death penalty if convicted in Malaysia.
Malaysia postpones hearing of Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder
Lead prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said more time was needed to collect documents from several departments.