Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is charged with killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with a chemical weapon in Kuala Lumpur in February 2017.
Kim Jong Nam believed life in danger before hit, court told
Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesia's Siti Aisyah are accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's ...
Indonesian woman accused of Kim Jong Nam's murder was 'paid to fly to Macau,' his home in exile
Indonesian Siti Aisyah is accused with Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam of murdering Kim Jong Nam with chemical weapon VX.
February 23, 2018 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Kim Jong Nam had nerve agent antidote in bag, Malaysian court told
A dozen vials of antidote for lethal nerve agent VX were found in the victim's bag.
December 01, 2017 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Fugitives in Kim Jong Nam killing changed clothes at airport, witness says
The trial will resume on November 6.
October 26, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian suspects wheeled around airport where N.Korean leader's brother killed
The two women were brought back to the scene as part of a visit to retrace the events that unfolded before, during and after Kim Jong Nam's death.
October 24, 2017 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong-Nam murder trial visits lab to view tainted clothes
Traces of the poison were found on clippings of Vietnamese suspect's fingernails and Indonesian suspect's clothes last week.
October 09, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
VX found on clothes of women accused of Kim Jong-Nam murder: chemist
Traces of the poison were found on clippings of Vietnamese suspect's fingernails and Indonesian suspect's clothes.
October 05, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong-Nam may have been poisoned by other suspects, trial told
The four others mentioned in the charge could have poisoned Kim before the victim arrived at the airport.
October 05, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Vietnamese, Indonesian women plead not guilty to killing N.Korean leader's half-brother
The trial is expected to run until Nov. 30 and the prosecution is expected to call up to 40 witnesses.
October 02, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murder trial
Monday’s much-anticipated trial is expected to run until Nov. 30.
September 29, 2017 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Malaysia sets Oct 2 for trial of women suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing
The Vietnamese and Indonesian suspects could face the death penalty if convicted.
July 28, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Defense in Kim Jong Nam murder trial focuses on VX 'murder weapon'
Lawyers for two women charged with the assassination of the half-brother of North Korea's leader in Malaysia were given key documents.
June 16, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong Nam murder case moves to Malaysian high court
The police and prosecution had yet to supply the defense lawyer with documents and other evidence needed for the case.
May 30, 2017 | 10:36 am GMT+7
N.Korea accuses CIA of 'bio-chemical' plot against leadership
The accusation came as tension on the Korean peninsula remains high.
May 05, 2017 | 11:55 pm GMT+7
