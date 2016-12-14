The most read Vietnamese newspaper
6 bodies found hanging from bridges in Mexico tourism hotspot
Grisly killings were once rare in the country's tourism hotspots but have risen in recent years as organized crime has grown.
Historians jog buried memories of Thai massacre
On October 6, 1976, at least 41 students protesting the return of a military dictator were shot, beaten to death. ...
Philippines orders retraining, reassignment of 1,200 police after alleged abuses
The move arrives after public outage over police killing of a 17-year-old boy last month during one of those anti-drug operations.
September 15, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Kim Jong Nam murder case moves to Malaysian high court
The police and prosecution had yet to supply the defense lawyer with documents and other evidence needed for the case.
May 30, 2017 | 10:36 am GMT+7
Malaysia says Kim Jong-Nam's body still in KL morgue
'There have been a lot of rumors that the body was cremated.'
March 28, 2017 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Malaysia embalms Kim Jong Nam's body, awaiting next of kin
'It's an effort to preserve the body, because if it is kept in the mortuary it might decompose.'
March 15, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Video emerges of 'son' of assassinated Kim Jong-Nam
He claimed to be Kim Han Sol, Kim Jong Nam's son.
March 08, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Malaysia says VX nerve agent was used in murder of Kim Jong Nam
VX nerve agent is a banned chemical weapon.
February 24, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Malaysia requests Interpol alert on four N.Koreans over airport murder
Police believe the four suspects have already fled Malaysia after the killing.
February 23, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seeks to verify information on suspect in killing of N.Korean leader's half brother
Says it has not been granted consular access to the suspect.
February 21, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte says he personally killed people
'Just to show to the guys (police) that if I can do it why can't you.'
December 14, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Facebook post helps Vietnamese police track down monkey murderer
Online posts and a young man's desire to show off have brought the killer to justice.
August 02, 2016 | 01:39 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte extremely "irresponsible": U.N. experts
U.N. rights experts on Monday urged the Philippines' president elect Rodrigo Duterte to stop instigating deadly violence, especially against journalists, slamming his comments as ...
June 06, 2016 | 08:35 pm GMT+7
