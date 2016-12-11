VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag killed
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese tour provider fined for deadly Da Lat waterfall tragedy

Polish tourist and his Vietnamese guide died during a climbing accident in the resort town of Da Lat this week.

Polish man who died near Vietnam waterfall bought tour from illegal guide

Police say the travel agency is not authorized to organize adventure tours for foreign tourists.

Foreign tourist, local tour guide fall to their deaths on Da Lat waterfall

The pair were climbing down a rope into a cave when the tragedy occurred.
February 23, 2017 | 07:44 pm GMT+7

Endangered bull killed by truck in Vietnam's Central Highlands

It is estimated that only 300 gayals are left in Vietnam.
February 20, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

170 people were killed in crashes across the country during the week-long Tet break.
February 01, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Female Vietnamese worker dies after robbers set her on fire in Angola

Another Vietnamese worker was seriously injured in the incident.
December 11, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
 
go to top