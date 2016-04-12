The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
kidnapping
Woman held for kidnapping of American children in Saigon
The Vietnamese-American demanded $50,000 from a 'friend' for the safe return of his daughters.
Vietnamese fishermen rescued after nine-month hostage ordeal in the Philippines
Four of them were taken hostage by militant group Abu Sayyaf in February, but one died of sickness before the ...
Philippines nab four suspects behind kidnapping of Vietnamese sailors
They are believed to have taken part in the kidnapping by the militant group Abu Sayyaf last November.
July 18, 2017 | 09:02 pm GMT+7
Nigeria exchanges 82 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram for prisoners - presidency
The kidnapping is now in its eight year and with little sign of ending.
May 07, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf leader killed on Philippine resort island -army
The group has been responsible for the kidnappings of many tourists and crews of foreign ships in the region, with Vietnamese among their victims.
April 22, 2017 | 10:03 pm GMT+7
Two-month-old baby rescued from kidnappers in northern Vietnam
The kidnappers were trying to sell the baby girl to buyers in China.
April 05, 2017 | 08:58 pm GMT+7
Somali pirates free 26 hostages, among them Vietnamese, held since 2012
The hostages are from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
October 23, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam
A young boy in the southern province of Ca Mau used his teeth to bite through a rope after being kidnapped by an ex-convict who was demanding a ransom of VND500 million ($22,100).
June 29, 2016 | 02:52 pm GMT+7
Mexican football star freed after kidnapping ordeal
Mexican footballer Alan Pulido has been rescued a day after the striker for Greek side Olympiakos was kidnapped in the restive northeastern state of Tamaulipas, the state ...
May 31, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Indonesia and neighbors agree to joint patrol waters after kidnappings
Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are to launch a joint patrol in their waters after a recent surge of kidnappings by a radical Islamic group, according to an agreement ...
May 06, 2016 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
Australian mother and TV crew face kidnapping charges in Lebanon
An Australian mother and TV crew, who were in Beirut to film the woman's efforts to take her children back to Australia after a custody dispute with the Lebanese father, were ...
April 12, 2016 | 07:52 pm GMT+7
