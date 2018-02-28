VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Khmer Rouge
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Cambodia offers ethnic Vietnamese short-term residency in migrant crackdown reprieve

Thousands of Vietnamese fled to Cambodia during war time, and remain officially stateless.

Vietnamese PM pledges loyalty to Cambodia during nostalgic visit

Cambodian PM Hun Sen's visit marks 40 years since the two countries joined forces against the Khmer Rouge.
 
go to top