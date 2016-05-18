The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Expat group wins award for cleaning up fetid Hanoi stream
From zero to hero: first shunned for cleaning without a permit, the group has been honored by the city.
Expat group nominated for award after cleaning up stinking Hanoi stream
The American and his group went viral in May after getting their hands dirty in the fetid ditch.
Chairman of Hanoi meets with authority-shunned foreign cleaning group
"Keep Hanoi Clean" member, who went viral on the internet for the controversial cleaning of the capital's dirty channel without a permit met with Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of ...
May 18, 2016 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
