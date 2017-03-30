VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag kayaking
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam province back-paddles Ha Long Bay kayaking ban in wake of backlash

Quang Ninh authorities have lifted the ban after only a week following opposition from travel firms.

Tourism firms see red as new ban sinks kayaking in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

Operators lament that the ban takes effect almost immediately, leaving them scrambling to make changes to their ...

Ha Long Bay to suspend all kayaking services amid rip-off allegations

Officials say some service providers overcharged tourists and put the reputation of the favorite travel destination at stake.
March 30, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7
 
go to top