Tag
kayaking
Vietnam province back-paddles Ha Long Bay kayaking ban in wake of backlash
Quang Ninh authorities have lifted the ban after only a week following opposition from travel firms.
Tourism firms see red as new ban sinks kayaking in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
Operators lament that the ban takes effect almost immediately, leaving them scrambling to make changes to their ...
Ha Long Bay to suspend all kayaking services amid rip-off allegations
Officials say some service providers overcharged tourists and put the reputation of the favorite travel destination at stake.
March 30, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7