Vietnamese woman jailed for 'damaging' table at karaoke parlor

A minor brawl turned into an unusual legal case, which ended with a 12-month jail term.

Another karaoke bar catches fire in northern Vietnam

The fire broke out on Wednesday, more than a month after a deadly blaze killed 13 in the capital.
 
