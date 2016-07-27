VnExpress International
Vietnam's demand for gold jewelry rises fastest in Southeast Asia: report

The thirst for the precious metal in Vietnam rose 7 percent year-on-year to 16.5 tons in 2017.

Armed robbers seize jewels worth '4 million euros' from Paris Ritz

Paris's most high-profile recent jeweler theft was carried out in October 2016 against U.S. reality television ...

4 new things to do in Saigon

The southern metropolis is diversifying its tourism products. See if it has something that you may find interesting.
June 01, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7

Is Saigon's new gold street glittering enough for tourists?

Ho Chi Minh City has turned its 30-year-old jewelry corner in Chinatown into a potential tourism destination.
April 28, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

Superstitious locals are hoping to strike it rich this year.
February 06, 2017 | 11:44 am GMT+7

Jewelry company exec wants more gold on the market

Would a gold trading floor convince Vietnamese people to abandon their hoarding mentalities?
July 27, 2016 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
 
