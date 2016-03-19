VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag jet fuel
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's oil imports from South Korea spike after tariff cut

Vietnam recorded an eight-fold jump in imports of oil products from South Korea in the first five months of this year following a tariff cut.

Vietnam raids boats carrying 100 tons of suspect oil in military port

Police in the south central province of Khanh Hoa seized about 100 tons of oil from two ships operating in Cam ...

Vietnam slashes import duty on diesel and jet fuels

Import duty on diesel and jet fuels has been lowered while the tax on gasoline remains unchanged, effective on March 18.
March 19, 2016 | 12:08 pm GMT+7

Oil imports from China down nearly half after tax changes

Vietnam imported nearly 200,000 tonnes of oil products from China in the first two months of the year, down 41 percent year on year, according to Vietnam Customs data.
March 19, 2016 | 11:55 am GMT+7
 
go to top