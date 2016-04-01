VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Japanese economy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Japan business mood sours to 3-year low, adds to doubt over 'Abenomics'

TOKYO - Business sentiment among Japan's big manufacturers deteriorated to the lowest in nearly three years and is expected to worsen in the coming ...
 
go to top