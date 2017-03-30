VnExpress International
Itu Aba
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam requests Taiwan to stop repeated drills in the Spratlys

The reapeated drills threaten peace and stability in the East Sea, Vietnam foreign ministry says.

Vietnam labels Taiwan drills on disputed island 'serious violation'

Vietnam labelled the drills a serious violation of its sovereignty and a threat to maritime security.
 
