The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Islamist
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese hostage rescued in Philippines: military
'The hostage was able to run from the militants in the course of military operations and our troops rescued him with the help of local connections.'
Philippines urges Islamist militants to surrender
More than 100 people have been confirmed killed in the fighting.
Philippines puts city on lockdown over fears of militant infiltration
The military said rebels was trying to escape.
May 29, 2017 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Islamist militants in Philippines beheaded local police chief - Duterte
Islamist militants rampaging through a southern Philippine city beheaded a local police chief, President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday.
May 25, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Hand-painted IS flag found in room of train attacker: German minister
It was "quite probable that this was an Islamist attack", said spokesman for the interior ministry.
July 19, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Deadly Islamist attacks in Europe since 2014
Islamist militants have caused 10 deadly attacks in Europe in the last two years.
July 18, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Indonesia urges action as high-seas kidnappings surge
Indonesia called on Malaysia and the Philippines to do more to secure their "unsafe" waters after abduction of sailors.
July 12, 2016 | 07:52 am GMT+7
Philippine island rebels free 10 Indonesian hostages
Islamist militants in the southern Philippines released 10 Indonesian hostages on Sunday, ending a month-long ordeal during which a kidnapped Canadian held by the same group was ...
May 01, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter