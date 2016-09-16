VnExpress International
LG projects help make South Korea biggest foreign investor in Vietnam

Singapore and Japan were behind in the January-September period, by a large margins.

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Hoang Anh Gia Lai is desperate to find a way to settle its $1.44 billion debt.
 
