News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Alibaba doubles investment in SE Asia e-commerce firm
Lazada operates in six Southeast Asian countries, inlcuding Vietnam, and has 560 million consumers in the region.
Vietnam scores low on global ranking of talent attraction
The country benefits from political stability and vibrant social networks, but technology and research spending ...
Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour
China is Cambodia's largest foreign investor and has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in the country.
March 18, 2018 | 08:31 am GMT+7
South Korean conglomerate reveals plans to expand operations in Vietnam
Lotte is looking for opportunities in Vietnam's agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors.
March 09, 2018 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
VN-Index regains top performing spot in Asia thanks to foreign investors
Vietnam's growth forecast is strong enough to have foreign investors paying premiums to buy into the market.
February 28, 2018 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Outlook bright for Vietnam’s soaring stock market in 2018
After hitting a decade-long high in 2017, the banking and energy sectors could drive the market to record levels.
February 21, 2018 | 06:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam orders banks to tighten lending in stock, real estate markets
Lenders should avoid 'risky areas' and instead prioritize the manufacturing sector, the State Bank said.
January 25, 2018 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Thai Amata plans 15.5 bln baht investment in Vietnam's smart industrial estates
Thai Amata's investment is the next big move for Vietnam, following Thai beverage's $4.8 billion deal to purchase Sabeco.
January 19, 2018 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Malaysia says it won't let politics derail Singapore train projects
Malaysia's prime minister hopes to be reelected next year despite being mired in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.
January 16, 2018 | 07:35 pm GMT+7
JD.com widens Southeast Asia presence by investing in Vietnam's Tiki.vn
JD.com will become one of Tiki’s largest shareholders alongside VNG.
January 16, 2018 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Bullish investors can bring Vietnam’s stock market to record high in 2018: analysts
VN-Index already reached an 11-year high on Wednesday, marking the first time it surpassed 1,000 points since the global financial crisis.
January 03, 2018 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam receives highest-ever FDI inflow in 2017
Actual foreign investment is on track to hit $17 billion, up 7.6 percent from last year’s record.
December 22, 2017 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam's lawmakers give Ho Chi Minh City more power to lead development race
The city will be able to make its own mind up over investment decisions for at least five years.
November 24, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
From Myanmar to Zimbabwe, China's global footprint grows
Analysts say China's influence grows as investments poured in across Asia and Europe.
November 24, 2017 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Paradise leaks show US commerce chief, UK queen's offshore investments
Latest leaks show various heads of states' controversial businesses.
November 06, 2017 | 09:06 am GMT+7
