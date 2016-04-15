VnExpress International
Tag investment law
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Officials plug legal gaps that allow Chinese 'investors' to linger in Vietnam

Chinese investors can stay in Vietnam for up to 50 years regardless of their project scale.

No old wine in a new bottle: Vietnam's business law revolution

The government is reviewing a series of legal documents so that private businesses will no longer think setting up ...

Clock ticking for directions on new laws on investment and enterprises

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and government officials on Monday undertook a review of the implementation of the Law on Enterprise and Law on Investment, stating that some ...
April 25, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

New minister on upcoming reform: expect certain friction

Vietnam has wrapped up its leadership transition, and the new administration has so far shown determination to embark on economic reforms. 
April 15, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
 
