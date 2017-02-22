VnExpress International
Internet hiccups in Vietnam as newly repaired undersea cable disrupted again

This is the fifth time that the infamous AAG has been disconnected this year.

Vietnam’s normal internet speed to return by late March

Internet service providers said the incident did not affect internet users much.
 
