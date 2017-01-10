The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Internet cable
Connection cut: Vietnam’s internet users in the dark over undersea cable repairs
More disruptions are drowning repairs to the volatile continental cable.
Repairs to Vietnam's internet link delayed
New disruption points spotted near Singapore were cited as the cause.
Another internet cable crashes as Vietnam grapples for bandwidth
A second accident-prone cable, the notorious AAG, was disrupted over the weekend and repair work is ongoing.
January 10, 2017 | 08:38 pm GMT+7