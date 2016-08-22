VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag internet cable
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable ruptures again

This is the second time the Asia America Gateway has been disrupted this year.

Vietnam’s notorious internet cable leaves surfers adrift at sea

Another cable fired up early this year has been experiencing issues too.

Repairs to Vietnam’s notorious internet cable delayed, yet again

Work on the undersea connection will be completed on August 25, four days behind schedule.
August 22, 2016 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
 
go to top