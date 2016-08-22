The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
internet cable
Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable ruptures again
This is the second time the Asia America Gateway has been disrupted this year.
Vietnam’s notorious internet cable leaves surfers adrift at sea
Another cable fired up early this year has been experiencing issues too.
Repairs to Vietnam’s notorious internet cable delayed, yet again
Work on the undersea connection will be completed on August 25, four days behind schedule.
August 22, 2016 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
