The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
international tourist
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Chinese tourists remain key driver of Vietnam's tourism boom
The number of international arrivals surged 23.6 percent in January, following a strong year.
Vietnam anticipates record tourist arrivals this year
Officials expect to log 10 million foreign tourists for all of 2016.
Tourism a driving force behind Vietnam’s economic growth: report
The country is on track to welcome more than 10 million visitors this year.
December 06, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam records 21 percent increase in foreign tourists
Vietnam welcomed some 4.7 million foreign visitors in the first six months of this year, up 21.3 percent from the same period last year, according to data released on Monday by ...
June 28, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter