3 Vietnamese cities named among the most visited in the world

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Ha Long all made it into the world's top 100 for international arrivals.

Vietnam orders probe into food poisoning of Japanese students

A hotel in Ho Chi Minh City has been linked to the case, but an official says no conclusion yet.
 
