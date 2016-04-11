The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
interest rate
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese PM asks banking sector to cut interest rates to spur economic growth
The banking sector should slash lending interest rates by 0.5 percentage points this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam cuts lending interest rate to spur economic growth
Cheaper loans and more oil are the government's answers to catching up with its ambitious growth target for this ...
Wall Street sees 2 more Fed rate hikes in 2017, at least 3 in 2018
Fed raises rates as job gains, inflation stoke confidence.
March 16, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Vietnam's premier to meet government officials and businesses
All business concerns are gathered and reported to the Prime Minister each month, VCCI says. The government will host a conference reviewing a year of implementing Resolution No. ...
March 08, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Cheap foreign loans starting to dry up for Vietnam
Loan repayments currently cost the country about $1 billion a year.
October 26, 2016 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Indonesia uses new interest rate to boost economy
"With growth struggling and inflationary pressures low, a rate cut is likely sooner rather than later."
August 20, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares near 6-week high on oil, Fed expectations
Asian shares held near six-week highs on Wednesday, on a brightening outlook in the energy sector and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in the ...
June 08, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asia down, dollar buoyant after Fed signals potential near-term hike
Asian stocks slipped but the dollar was buoyant early on Thursday as markets scrambled to factor in a near-term U.S. interest rate hike foreshadowed in minutes of the Federal ...
May 19, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
IMF defends negative interest rates despite risks
The IMF on Sunday defended negative interest rates set by central banks, given "significant risks" of slow growth, while acknowledging potential for dangerous boom-and-bust cycles.
April 11, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter