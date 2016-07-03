VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag interest groups
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

'Interest groups' stifle stocks at Vietnam's state-owned brewers: investor association

The slow crawl to the stock market cost Vietnam an estimated $15 billion.

Vietnamese government says “interest groups” do not dictate budget policy

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said the government does not allow “interest groups” to manipulate ...
 
go to top